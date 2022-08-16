MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects after shots were fired in a Frayser neighborhood last week.

According to police, on Aug. 10, the victim was in the 3500 block of Mountain Terrace Street when four people in a Nissan Altima fired shots at people on the street and drove off.

Police say none of the victims were hurt but bullets did hit a home with three people inside.

William Gaddy, Jashaun Hall, James Boyd, and Marvin Roper have been identified as suspects by investigators with MPD’s Gun Crimes Unit.

Warrants have been issued for Gaddy, 20, and Hall, 21, for attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Boyd, 20, and Roper, 18, have warrants issued for attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Investigators also believe the suspects may be responsible for other shootings across the city.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.