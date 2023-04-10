MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for four car burglars who hit Range USA Monday morning.

Officers said several vehicles were broken into around 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the business in the 1400 block of Century Center Cove.

In the surveillance video released by MPD, you can see one man use an object and then his arm to shatter the back passenger window of a pickup truck. He climbs through the window twice, and each takes items from the vehicle.

Police haven’t said what was taken from the victim’s vehicles, but the suspects were likely looking for guns.

The suspects left in a four-door black Nissan Altima.

If you recognize the car or the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.