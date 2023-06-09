MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man caught with a forged check at a Midtown bank told officers to take him to jail so he could bond out.

Investigators said Kenneth Winfrey, 28, was arrested Tuesday afternoon when he tried to cash a $5,800 check at the Regions Bank on Cleveland Street that was written out to him.

Regions said two days earlier, a check written out to Winfrey and deposited into a customer’s account at an ATM was flagged as fraudulent. Bank officials said the check was from that customer’s account, and the check number did not match the current checks issued to that customer.

A bank supervisor said when Winfrey tried to cash a check from the same Regions account, they called police.

According to the affidavit, Winfrey claimed he got the check as payment for construction work, but when officers tried to verify the information, he said, “Just take me to jail so I can bond out, I ain’t got time for this.”

Court records show that in 2013, Winfrey received a three-year suspended sentence when he pled guilty to burglary and theft, and in 2016 received a three-year suspended sentence when he pled guilty to theft and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Last year he was arrested for allegedly stealing $124 worth of items from a Family Dollar.

This time Winfrey was charged with forgery, theft, and his bond was set at $40,000. He has not bonded out of jail yet.