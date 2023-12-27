MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Memphis Tigers prepare to battle the Iowa State Cyclones in the 65th Liberty Bowl game on Friday, officials and police are focusing on making things easy and safe for fans.

“We have officers everywhere if you have any questions in regards to where you can and can’t go,” said Colonel Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department.

The game also comes at one of the busiest times in the city.

“There are several events that are taking place throughout the city of Memphis with the parade, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the inauguration of the new mayor who will be sworn in on January 1,” said Colonel Watson.

Police are going over assignments, expectations and safety protocols.

“We’re using police personnel from various areas of the police department to make sure we monitor assigned officers to Real Time Crime Center. There will be officers in each of these spaces that you will see and those offices that you will not see,” Watson said.

Watson said before the New Years Eve celebration on Beale Street, officers will begin putting safety measures in place.

“Over at FedExForum, I believe we have a Grizzlies game also on that particular night right before the celebration on New Year’s Eve on Beale Street. So around eight o’clock in the evening, you will see those protective layers go up for the street itself to protect those venues in those stages that you’ll see erected along Beale Street,” Watson said. “About eight o’clock, you’ll start seeing those security officers take they’re post to begin to start screening.”

Memphis Police said protecting your property is key with recent car thefts and break-ins. They will have officers patrolling the area to prevent those crimes.

“Theft of motor vehicles is something that we are concerned about here in the city of Memphis. We have seen an increase in certain areas, especially when it comes to large events, and we have multiple vehicles,” Watson said. “So you will officers either on ground or on those ATV vehicles, also in patrol units. Not only the MPD that you’ll see monitoring those areas, but we also have private security as a part of the stadium build up on contract, and we’ll have people in place.”

If you are going to the game at the Liberty Bowl, remember the clear bag policy that is in place.

Police are also reminding those attending the game to “Stow it, Don’t show it” when it comes to valuables in your vehicle.



