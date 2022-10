MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a man-down call on the the 3400 block of Heckle around 9:47 am on Sunday.

MPD found a man laying in a yard and was pronounced dead on the scene. There are very few details available at this time.

Police said this is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.