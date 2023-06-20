MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for two men accused of fighting with a man at a Hickory Hill auto repair shop and firing several shots at the business.

No one was injured in the shooting, but police said the gunfire damaged several vehicles parked in front of Expert Auto Care on Knight Arnold Road.

Police have released a photo of one of the suspects.

Suspect wanted in connection to the shooting (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department) Expert Auto Care on Knight Arnold Road (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The victim said the man in the picture and another man accused him of stealing a battery from a car parked at home on Bryndale Avenue, and then both men punched him in the face.

Another employee at the business told the men to leave and said both men got in a white Chevy Camaro and drove off the lot. Both victims said the Camaro returned to the lot, and someone fired at least three rounds at them, hitting the vehicles on the property.

Both men are facing charges of aggravated assault.

Police do not have a description of the second suspect. If you recognize the man in the picture, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.