MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a convicted felon with active warrants out of Mississippi was arrested Monday after he stole a gun from a woman’s car while she was sitting at a traffic light in the Medical District.

Latonio Hamilton, 31, is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle, theft, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The victim said she was stopped at Poplar and Pauline when Hamilton reached into her passenger side window and took her gun. The woman said Hamilton racked the weapon, put a round in the chamber, and pointed it at her.

The victim said she drove away but eventually followed Hamilton to Poplar and Manassas. She said she watched Hamilton walk into a nearby liquor store with the gun before police arrived.

Officers said when they arrived, they were flagged down by a group of people who said Hamilton was across the street with a gun. They said when they approached Hamilton, he ran northbound on Manassas and entered a wooded area before being taken into custody.

Police said they found the victim’s gun in the wooded area.

Hamilton is also charged with tampering or fabricating evidence and evading arrest. He is being held on a $35,000 bond.