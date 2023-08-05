MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department has issued a missing person alert for 66-year-old Curtis Moore.

On July 29, Moore was discharged from the Memphis V.A. Medical Center and has not been seen or heard from since then, according to MPD.

Moore has black and grey hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. Reports state that he is five feet and five inches tall, weighing approximately 195 pounds.

Curtis Moore (Photo by: Memphis Police Department)

Police say that Moore was also diagnosed with cancer and has a prosthetic lower right leg.

Please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677 to report information about Moore’s disappearance.