MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Nutbush last week.

Police say a child was struck by a vehicle while she was riding her bicycle in the area of Russwood Road near Deborah Avenue on May 30.

According to police, surveillance video showed a silver Jeep Wrangler colliding with the bicyclist. The driver stopped momentarily before leaving the scene without rendering aid.

A witness said the vehicle displayed Tennessee license plate BNJ-4871.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.