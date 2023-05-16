MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a driver intentionally hit a woman pinning her against another vehicle with two small children inside.

The girls, ages six and nine, were both injured jumping out of the car after the crash. The woman who was hit was treated at the hospital.

Nekesta Townsel, 35, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect in the May 5 incident.

The victim told investigators she was selling government phones on an empty lot on Lamar when Townsel drove on the lot and hit her.

The mother of the two children said she was talking to the victim about the phones when Townsel began yelling at the victim and said she needed to get her kids, that were in the mother’s car. The mother said Townsel then stated she would get the kids and rammed the driver’s side door of her Dodge Charger.

Police said the 9-year-old hurt her eye, and the 6-year-old hurt her ankle jumping out of the passenger side of the car.

Nekesta Townsel (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

In 2021, Townsel was charged with three counts of aggravated assault after police said she threatened a woman with a gun in front of her two young girls at a bus stop because she was upset about the braids the woman put in her hair. The charges were later dropped.

Townsel is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Wednesday.