MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis driver is responsible for damaging two police cruisers last month in Hickory Hill.

Jehu Cruz, 21, was charged this week with vandalism of up to $50,000.

Police said officers were in the 7100 block of Winchester attempting to talk to Cruz when he drove his Nissan into two squad cars and fled the scene.

No one was hurt but police said Cruz caused $10,000 to $50,000 worth of damage to the officer’s vehicles.

Police have not said why they were trying to talk to Cruz at the time of the crash.

Cruz was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 12.