MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say shot and killed a customer at Frayser car wash Sunday for his vehicle.

When officers arrived at the Super Suds Car Wash on University Street at around 8:30 p.m., they said the victim was already dead, and his white 2014 Cadillac CTS was missing.

Suspect captured on camera at the Super Suds Car Wash on University Street (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Suspect wanted in the deadly shooting at Frayser car wash (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Police said surveillance video from the business showed a male suspect walking around the car wash parking lot before approaching the victim. They said the suspect said something to the victim, pulled out a rifle, and fired it at the victim,

Police said the shooter chased the victim into a bay of the car wash, demanded the keys to his Cadillac, and left in the car.

The Super Suds was full of customers Tuesday. One woman washing her vehicle said she didn’t know about the shooting but wasn’t surprised to hear it had happened.

Super Suds Car Wash on University Tuesday (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

“It happens a lot around here. You get used to it,” she said. “You got to be on your guard.”

In February 2022, a woman was carjacked at the same car wash. A few weeks later, a man was shot and killed there while washing his car. That shooting was also caught on camera.

If you recognize the suspect in the shooting Sunday or have seen the Cadillac CTS, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, you be eligible for a $2,000 reward.