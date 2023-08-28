MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With four months to go before the end of 2023, Memphis has seen almost as many murders this year as in all of 2022.

  • So far this year, Memphis has recorded 265 homicides with 220 classified as murders.
  • This time last year, there had been 191 homicides, with 158 classified as murders. The year ended with 237 murders in total — meaning the city is about to eclipse last year’s numbers.
Memphis murder map: Homicides in 2023

Auto thefts are also approaching last year’s total. The numbers, which came from the Memphis Police Department on Monday, suggest crime may again be on the increase.

  • So far in 2023, there have been 10,943 auto thefts and attempted auto thefts.
  • That’s getting close to 2022’s year-end total of 11,193 auto thefts and attempted auto thefts.

Memphis set a record for murders in 2021, with 304 recorded. That broke the record of 290 set in 2020. There was a brief dip in 2022.