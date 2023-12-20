MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police cruiser was involved in a crash in South Memphis on Wednesday, injuring an officer.

The crash happened on Lauderdale Street just south of Vance Avenue a little before 11 a.m. Police said that an officer was T-boned by a suspect.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable. The suspect was treated on the scene and is now in custody.

Police at the scene said officers were not pursuing the vehicle before it crashed into the cruiser.

This remains an ongoing investigation, police say.