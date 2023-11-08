MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was involved in a four-vehicle crash in East Memphis Tuesday night.

The accident happened at the corner of Park Avenue and Highland Street.

When WREG arrived on the scene, we counted at least four vehicles involved. We saw the airbags had deployed in some of the cars.

At least one of the police car’s tires was blown out. Officers cornered off the intersection with crime scene tape.

We’ve reached out to MPD to find out what happened and are waiting to hear back.

The number of crashes involving Memphis Police this year is in the hundreds. From January 1 to the end of last month, there were 376 crashes involving MPD.