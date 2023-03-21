MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a registered sex offender took an Uber to a woman’s Fox Meadows apartment, sodomized and killed her, and then tried to clean up her body with soap.

Deangelo Bridges, 36, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Monday on charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, theft, and tampering with evidence.

Police said Taliyah Hilliard was discovered by a co-worker at the Residences at Lakeview apartments on February 20 after the victim failed to show up at work.

Victim Taliyah Hilliard

Police said Hilliard was found dead on her bed. Investigators said she had bruising around her neck and chest, a broken left arm, and had been sodomized.

They said there was also a green, soapy substance covering her body.

The friend told officers she found Hilliard covered in pillows and blankets.

Residences at Lakeview apartments in Fox Meadows

Police said surveillance video from the apartment complex showed a man in a gray hoodie get out of a Toyota Highlander and being let into Hilliard’s apartment at around 11:50 p.m. on February 9.

They said he exited the apartment at 1:15 a.m. carrying something in a pillowcase and left in another vehicle.

Detectives were able to tie Bridges to the Toyota Highlander after they discovered the vehicle was an Uber and that Bridges had ordered the ride.

Police said they also discovered the victim’s cell phone near the Oak Grove Apartments.

They said Bridges’ sister lives at the apartment complex on Cadraca Drive, and surveillance video from the complex showed a man in a gray hoodie toss a pillowcase into a dumpster there on the morning of the murder.

Police said Bridges is a convicted sex offender out of Cook County, Illinois, and is currently a registered sex offender out of Holly Spring, Mississippi.

Bridges is being held on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a bail review hearing and arraignment.