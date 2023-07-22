MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A city watch for a five-year-old missing child has been issued by Memphis Police Department on Saturday.

Bailei Estell (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

According to MPD, five-year-old Bailei Estell was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Killdeer Lane.

Police say she was taken from the Cordova residence by her noncustodial mother, Brittoni Estell.

Brittoni Estell (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Bailei has long hair and was last seen wearing a peach t-shirt and pink leggings. She is three feet tall and weighs 45 pounds, police say.

Reports say the suspect is a 41-year-old, who is five feet and seven inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue and white hoodie set.

MPD also asks anyone who comes into contact with them to please call 901-545-COPS (2677).