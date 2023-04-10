MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he assaulted two people with bricks, breaking a church’s windows, Memphis Police say.

On April 8, a man gave police a description of the person he said assaulted him and a woman. Officers found the suspect, later identified as Oliver Jordan, and tried to talk to him, but he became angry and fled the scene on foot.

According to police, the female victim identified Jordan in a lineup. She claims he strangled her, threw rocks at her, punched her and stomped on her face while she was trying to sleep at a church. She declined to go to the hospital.

The male says Jordan threw bricks at them, hitting him in the head and causing a cut above his left eye. He was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition, records show.

MPD says the bricks thrown damaged the windows on the church’s porch. Four large panes of glass were broken at the First Presbyterian Church, valued at $2,000.

Oliver Jordan is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest and Vandalism of $1,000-$2,500.