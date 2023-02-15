MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a church in Southwest Memphis didn’t have to go very far to find over $5,000 worth of audio equipment taken from his church.

Police said Bishop Jessie Toney of Temple of Love and Truth located the stolen items in a vacant house next door and held the burglar until officers got there.

3300 block of Gill Road

Reginald Pree, 49, was arrested and is now facing two counts of burglary of a building.

According to court records, another member arrived at the church on Gill Road early Saturday morning and discovered a door had been pried open, and the building had been ransacked.

Police said Bishop Toney checked the vacant house just feet away from the church and found missing speakers, microphones, amplifiers, and Pree.

Temple of Love and Truth

Officers said Pree admitted to being inside the vacant house with the stolen property but denied committing the burglary.

Pree has a lengthy criminal record and has served time for burglary. He was accused of breaking into eight different businesses between October 17 and November 7 of last year, but all the charges against him were later dropped.

Pree is being held on a $5,000 bond.