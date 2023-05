MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a child was injured after being struck by “a bullet that fell from the sky” in South Memphis Wednesday.

Memphis Police responded to the injury in the 1500 block of Michigan Street at 6:45 p.m.

The bullet did not penetrate the child’s head but they were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The source of the shooting is unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time.