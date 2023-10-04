MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an attempted carjacking led to a crash sent a woman and two children to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to police, a woman told officers she was at a gas station on East Shelby Drive with her daughter and niece when an unknown man asked for her car. When she refused, the man hit her on the head with an unknown object.

MPD said when the woman got into her car and started driving away, the man followed her in a black Chevy Silverado at a high rate of speed on Tulane Road.

When she turned on Parkdale Drive, the truck hit the back of her car, causing it to flip over in a yard and hit a tree.

The woman was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Both children were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

One child was in critical condition while the other child was in non-critical condition.

According to police, an officer did find the Silverado on Neely Road but when they tried to stop the truck, it fled the scene. The officer did chase the truck but couldn’t catch the suspects.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.