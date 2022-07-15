MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects who they say carjacked a pregnant woman Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 4100 block of Winchester Road around 4 p.m.

Police say the victim was getting out of her Toyota Corolla when two men approached her and pointed a gun at her stomach before demanding her car keys.

The suspects then got in her car and took off.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking through the gate at the apartment complex.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.