MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was shot at Sunday morning while responding to a prowler call, according to MPD.

The shooting happened around 5:00 a.m. on the 3700 block of Central Avenue in the University Area.

Officers said the suspects sped away in a silver Buick Lacrosse when they tried to confront them. A man in the vehicle then leaned out of the passenger front seat and fired several shots.

No shots were fired from MPD. Officers said a squad car was struck, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.