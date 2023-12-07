UPDATE: Memphis Police confirmed that two squad cars were involved in the crash. Three officers were injured. The story has been updated to reflect new information.

**

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While trying to investigate a prowler call, three Memphis Police officers were involved in a car accident on Summer Avenue and Vaughn Thursday.

The crash happened a little before 4:30 a.m. Officers were responding to a prowler call at Hibbett Sports on Summer Avenue when they crashed. Both vehicles had extensive front-end damage.

Three officers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Employees say thieves tried to break into the store through the front door but failed. Thanks to the iron gates guarding the business, thieves left empty-handed.

Those working in the area say the break-in happened just minutes before the crash. “I don’t want to say I expected it, but I’m not surprised by them breaking in,” said a male employee.

It was a busy night for Memphis Police Officers. They also responded to a smash-and-grab just seven miles away.

Police say City Gear on Lamar Avenue was burglarized an hour before the break-in at Hibbett.

According to Hibbett Sports website, the sporting goods company also owns City Gear.