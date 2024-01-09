MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who broke into a Cordova salon and left with a large amount of pricey skin care products.

Investigators have released a picture of the masked suspect inside Pastille Salon and Spa at 6500 Macon Road.

Police said the man broke into the business on December 30 at around 5 a.m. and took a large quantity of Jan Marini skin care products.

Suspect in Pastille Salon & Spa. Courtesy: MPD

In the picture posted to MPD’s Facebook page, you can see items knocked off a display area behind the suspect.

Police have not said how much the suspect got away with, but some of Jan Marini’s products sell for over $100.

If you recognize the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.