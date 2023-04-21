MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man shot a burglar in the groin after he broke into his house in the 3300 block of Cody Drive late Tuesday night.

The victim told police he and his girlfriend were in their bedroom when they heard someone break the rear window of the Fox Meadows house.

3300 block of Cody Drive

The man said he and his girlfriend were crouched in the corner of the bedroom with a gun when a man in a gray hoodie began to enter the room.

The victim said he told the man he had called police and not to come any closer. He said the burglar continued to move toward him, and he shot him because he feared for his life.

Police said they spotted a man in a gray hoodie two blocks away on Heritage with a single gunshot wound to the groin area.

Corner of Heritage Avenue and Cody Drive

Westley Williams, 29, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated burglary.

A woman who lives on Heritage and did not want to be identified said she must have slept through it all and had no idea someone had been arrested so close to her home.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I didn’t know anything. Now that I know, I must be more careful and aware of my surroundings.”

Williams was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is now booked in the Shelby County jail.

Williams pled guilty to the burglary of two businesses in 2015. In 2016 he was arrested for aggravated burglary, but the charge was reduced to attempted aggravated burglary, and he was sentenced to two years in prison.

Police said in January, Williams was arrested after they found him in the backseat of a car taken during a robbery. Officers said they found a gun in the vehicle and charged Williams with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was released from jail on his own recognizance.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge Monday.