MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty-five people were arrested following an operation that targeted wanted drug dealers and fugitives in Memphis.
Thursday, detectives with MPD’s Organized Crime Unit, Project Safe Neighborhoods, Fugitive Unit, and Auto Theft Task Force carried out Operation “Don’t Poke the Bear.”
MPD said the individuals were charged with various crimes and/or arrested on active warrants. The youngest suspect was 16 years old.
Six firearms, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, 4 grams of fentanyl, and 220.6 grams of marijuana were recovered during the operation.
The following individuals have been charged:
- Jaricus Selmon (22) – Domestic Assault – Bodily Harm
- Tommie Hollis (46) – Violation of Parole
- Robert Weaver (51) – Violation of Parole
- Arken Summers (40) – Domestic Assault – Bodily Harm
- Michael Belew (26) – Evading Arrest, PCS W/I Man/Del/Sel to wit: Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, warrant for Evading Arrest, warrant for PCS W/I, Tampering with Evidence
- Toni Madison (37) – Assault – Bodily Harm
- Courtney Harris (36) – Failure to Appear
- A 16-Year-Old Juvenile – Two counts of First-Degree Murder, Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000
- Precious Whitfield (19) – Aggravated Assault
- Lamesha McMoore (33) – Theft of Merchandise under $1,000, Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000
- Anthony Burns (18) – Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment – Deadly Weapon, Warrant for Vandalism $1,000 or less
- Crystal Ward (37) – PCS W/I Marijuana, PCS W/I Ecstasy, Warrant for Aggravated Assault
- Devin Ivy (31) – PCS W/I Marijuana, PCS W/I Ecstasy, Tampering with Evidence
- Michael Taylor (70) – Arson
- Ladarrius Roberts (20) – Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 (4 Counts), Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Theft of Merchandise, Intentionally Evade Arrest in Auto (2 Counts), Domestic Assault
- Tony Sykes (27) – Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Theft of Merchandise $10,000-$60,000, Alter / Forge Auto Plate, Criminal Simulation $2,500-$10,000
- Dmarco Teal (24) – Failure to Appear and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon
- Tarsha Ivory (24) – Child Abuse/Neglect under 6 Years Old
- Mary White (42) – Probation Violation, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism $1,000 or Less
- Dannaer Beard (47) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody
- Deangelo Jones (30) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody
- Alfoeza Jones (46) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody.
- Khamron Roberts (24) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody
- Barry Medlock (24) – PCS W/I Methamphetamine and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Jerome Moss (47) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance (3 Counts)
- Arterious Walker (24) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Derrion Daniel (27) – PCS W/I Methamphetamine
- Marcus Knox (39) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Varreous Ruby (33) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Marcus Mcintyre (42) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance (2 Counts)
- Larico Johnson (43) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance
- Kevin Summers (34) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine
- Pedro Grayer (44) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine
- Brandon Seaborn (30) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance, Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Cocaine
- Kendrich Henderson (48) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine