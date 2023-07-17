MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty-five people were arrested following an operation that targeted wanted drug dealers and fugitives in Memphis.

Thursday, detectives with MPD’s Organized Crime Unit, Project Safe Neighborhoods, Fugitive Unit, and Auto Theft Task Force carried out Operation “Don’t Poke the Bear.”

MPD said the individuals were charged with various crimes and/or arrested on active warrants. The youngest suspect was 16 years old.

Six firearms, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 113 ecstasy pills, 4 grams of fentanyl, and 220.6 grams of marijuana were recovered during the operation.

The following individuals have been charged:

Jaricus Selmon (22) – Domestic Assault – Bodily Harm

Tommie Hollis (46) – Violation of Parole

Robert Weaver (51) – Violation of Parole

Arken Summers (40) – Domestic Assault – Bodily Harm

Michael Belew (26) – Evading Arrest, PCS W/I Man/Del/Sel to wit: Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, warrant for Evading Arrest, warrant for PCS W/I, Tampering with Evidence

Toni Madison (37) – Assault – Bodily Harm

Courtney Harris (36) – Failure to Appear

A 16-Year-Old Juvenile – Two counts of First-Degree Murder, Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000

Precious Whitfield (19) – Aggravated Assault

Lamesha McMoore (33) – Theft of Merchandise under $1,000, Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000

Anthony Burns (18) – Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment – Deadly Weapon, Warrant for Vandalism $1,000 or less

Crystal Ward (37) – PCS W/I Marijuana, PCS W/I Ecstasy, Warrant for Aggravated Assault

Devin Ivy (31) – PCS W/I Marijuana, PCS W/I Ecstasy, Tampering with Evidence

Michael Taylor (70) – Arson

Ladarrius Roberts (20) – Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 (4 Counts), Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Theft of Merchandise, Intentionally Evade Arrest in Auto (2 Counts), Domestic Assault

Tony Sykes (27) – Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000, Theft of Merchandise $10,000-$60,000, Alter / Forge Auto Plate, Criminal Simulation $2,500-$10,000

Dmarco Teal (24) – Failure to Appear and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Tarsha Ivory (24) – Child Abuse/Neglect under 6 Years Old

Mary White (42) – Probation Violation, Aggravated Assault, Vandalism $1,000 or Less

Dannaer Beard (47) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody

Deangelo Jones (30) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody

Alfoeza Jones (46) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody.

Khamron Roberts (24) was charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm and taken into Federal Custody

Barry Medlock (24) – PCS W/I Methamphetamine and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Jerome Moss (47) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance (3 Counts)

Arterious Walker (24) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance

Derrion Daniel (27) – PCS W/I Methamphetamine

Marcus Knox (39) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance

Varreous Ruby (33) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance

Marcus Mcintyre (42) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance (2 Counts)

Larico Johnson (43) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance

Kevin Summers (34) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine

Pedro Grayer (44) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine

Brandon Seaborn (30) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Substance, Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Controlled Cocaine

Kendrich Henderson (48) – Manufacture / Deliver / Sell Cocaine