MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help identifying a pair of armed robbers who left a gas station empty-handed Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows a masked man and another man wearing a blue bandana on his face entering the Mapco on East Shelby Drive with guns in hand.

Police say one of the suspects walked behind the counter and demanded the clerk open the safe while the other suspect stood by the front door and acted as a lookout. However, the clerk couldn’t get the safe to open.

The pair then fired shots and left the scene on foot.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.