MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a group of suspects who they say stole approximately $9,000 worth of merchandise from a clothing store in Frayser Monday morning.

Officers saw the front door window was shattered when they responded to a burglary at the Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard before 4 a.m.

Police say six or more suspects broke into the business and stole limited and special edition shoes, belts, cologne, and various clothing.

Surveillance video shows the suspects grabbing items and running out of the store with their arms full of merchandise.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.