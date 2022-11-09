MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say ran off with an expensive ring from a jewelry store inside of the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Monday.

According to police, a man walked into the Zales and asked to look at a gold ring with diamonds. After he looked at the ring, he grabbed it and ran out of the store without paying.

Police say the ring is valued at over $8,000.

Photo of stolen ring (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30. He was wearing a dual-colored hat, black jacket, white t-shirt, ripped/tethered jeans, and light-colored shoes at the time of the theft.

Suspect photos released by Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.