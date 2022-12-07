MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protecting pedestrians is the message those who travel by foot and Memphis Police want to get out to the public as the number of pedestrians killed on the streets rises.

On Tuesday, detectives responded to three deadly accidents within three hours. A woman died along Range Line Road. A short time later, a man was killed at Riverdale and East Shelby Drive. Another man did not survive his injuries after being hit at Kirby and Mt. Moriah.

Sadly, the number of those who have been hit and killed is staggering. According to Memphis Police, they have investigated 78 deaths involving pedestrians so far this year.

As of Dec. 4, 75 pedestrians were killed this year – not including the lives lost on Tuesday. In comparison, there were 57 deaths involving pedestrians on Dec. 4 of last year. That’s a 32 percent increase.

Khalil Ogbeiwi knows the dangers of crossing the street. The Memphis dad says he does what he can to make sure he’s visible while remaining vigilant for others who are also on foot.

“Yeah, I put my hand up to make sure they see I am stopping,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing just to say ‘hey, stop right here,’ because I need to make sure you don’t get hit.”

It’s all the more reason why Khalil Ogbeiwi says protecting pedestrians is a joint effort.

“I’m always using the crosswalk, and I make sure I’m on the sidewalk, look both ways for sure,” he said.

Khalil advises others to use the crosswalk if you can, make eye contact with any driver whose path you may find yourself in, and remember that safety is a shared responsibility.

In two of the crashes yesterday, the drivers stayed at the scene. However, in the collision at Kirby and Mt. Moriah, the person behind the wheel did not stick around.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.