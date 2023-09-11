MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after being accused of stabbing her boyfriend on Saturday in Cherokee.

According to Memphis Police, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence call where the victim stated he got into an argument with his girlfriend, Susie Thomas, over money.

Police say Thomas became upset and started punching her boyfriend in the face several times. She then went to the kitchen and grabbed a steak knife. She stabbed him in both of his upper arms, according to reports.

The victim was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.

Thomas is charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

This comes after Thomas was previously charged with aggravated assault on August 26 when she argued with her boyfriend.

Thomas allegedly hit her boyfriend in the back of his neck and shoulder with a wood and metal lamp before hitting him with a broom handle across his face, back, and ribs.

The victim received scratches, bumps, and bruises from the incident, reports state. But Thomas was released from jail on her own Recognizance in that case.