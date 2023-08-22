MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old girl was thrown from an ATV in Nutbush after riding it with her 15-year-old aunt, according to police.

On June 4, Memphis Police say that they responded to National Street at Macon Road regarding an ATV accident where they found a 3-year-old who had been thrown from the ATV.

Police say the mother of the 3-year-old, Esmeralda Moreno, was also on the scene and stated that she let her 15-year-old sister drive her 3-year-old daughter on the ATV to get gas from Exxon.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The mother was issued a misdemeanor citation for child neglect/endangerment after allowing her child to ride an unauthorized ATV on city streets.

Moreno’s next court date is scheduled for September 15.