MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-year-old girl was shot and killed in Whitehaven Tuesday night, according to Memphis Police.
At around 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting victim at Methodist South. The victim arrived by private vehicle from the 3400 block of West Winchester Place.
The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The suspect is known by the family, MPD says.
This is an ongoing investigation.