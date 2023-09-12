MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old is in custody after being accused of falling asleep while driving and having a car accident, killing the person in his passenger seat.

On Monday around 5:58 a.m., reports state that 22-year-old Roberto Nunez was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder south on Airways Boulevard near Wilson Road when he fell asleep behind the wheel.

Nunez reportedly crossed over seven lanes of traffic before he hit a curb, and a 2022 Kia Telluride hit his car. He then got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

The passenger riding with Nunez was pronounced dead at Regional One Health.

According to officers, Nunez was found at his Whitehaven home and taken into custody.

Officers say Nunez gave a statement while in custody, saying he fell asleep while driving before hitting the curb. He also did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance.

He is charged with Failure to Exercise Due Care, Violation of Financial Law, No Driver’s License, and Leaving a Scene of Accident Involving Death.

Nunez is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.