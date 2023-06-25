MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 20 cars have been broken into at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Saturday.

According to Memphis Police, around 3:18 p.m., officers responded to Germantown Parkway where they found multiple vehicle burglaries.

Photo of car burglarized at Wolfchase Mall.

Witnesses say most of the burglaries happened near the mall’s entrance and that broken glass was scattered across several parking lots.

Officers completed a report and cleared the scene.

Police say the number of car break-ins at the mall could increase as they are notified by owners.

Data from the city of Memphis shows that there have been at least 81 auto thefts on the property this year.