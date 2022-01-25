MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are behind bars after police say they led an officer on a chase from Walls, Mississippi into Memphis and fired shots at them.

On Jan. 9, a Walls Police officer observed a Toyota traveling north on Highway 61 and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to comply.

During the chase, the driver fired shots out of the window, police say

The officer continued to follow the driver until the suspects crashed near Holmes and Neely.

The two suspects Dorise Ayers and Erica Benson, were taken into custody.

Police located a handgun, marijuana and fentanyl inside the Toyota.