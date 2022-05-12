MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shot was reportedly fired at a Memphis Police officer.

The incident reportedly happened April 27. Police say an officer was on patrol in the area of South Parkway and Texas Street when he heard gunshots.

Memphis Police say the officer went to investigate and saw a black Infiniti run a red light on Florida Street and take off on South Parkway. According to police, as the officer approached the Infiniti in his patrol car, someone reached out of the back window and fired a shot at him.

Police say officer chased the Infiniti for about seven minutes before the car stopped at Bismark Street and Silverage Avenue. The people in the car reportedly got out and ran away from the scene.

According to police, investigators were able to identify 24-year-old Anthony Foster and 24-year-old Labyron Reed as two of the people in the Infiniti.

Both men were taken into custody Wednesday, May 11. Memphis Police say Reed admitted he was in the Infiniti when someone reached out of the window and used an AR rifle to shot at the officer.

Foster and Reed are both charged with attempted first degree murder and employing a firearm to commit a felony.