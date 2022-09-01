MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say a man used an AirTag to track down his stolen car Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police said it started when officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at the St. Regis Apartments on Poplar Avenue at 5:25 p.m.

The victim told officers he parked his Hyundai sedan in the parking lot around 1 p.m., and it was gone when he returned. He tracked down his car with an AirTag, which showed it was in the area of East Cabana Circle and South Cabana Circle.

When officers checked the University Cabana Apartments area, they saw the Hyundai in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Nygel Higginbottom, approached the sedan, and as officers tried to stop him, he drove off, striking an MPD squad car.

That’s when police say Higginbottom drove recklessly along Jackson Avenue and struck another squad car before jumping a curb and hitting a tree at Jackson Avenue and Idlewild Street.

Higginbottom was arrested after a foot chase.

He was charged with theft of property $2,500 – $10,000, reckless driving, no driver’s license, and evading arrest on foot.