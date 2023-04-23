MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A girl is hospitalized after she was allegedly shot by her brother Saturday night in Whitehaven.

Reports say the boy shot multiple people inside the home, wounding his sister and ultimately shooting and killing himself.

Marquiepta Odom, the director of YWCA Greater Memphis, who specializes in family violence, believes this incident goes beyond legislation and starts with addressing mental health.

“We have to remember that mental health is so important,” Odom said. “There are so many things that child carries and children are dealing with more so than a lot of things I dealt with when I was growing up.”

The girl was taken to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition. As she continues to fight for her life, Odom encourages parents to embrace difficult conversations with their children.

“If you have not had the courage or didn’t know what to say, just start by saying let’s talk,” Odom said. “What’s on your heart? How’re things going with you? And be sincere.”

Investigators are still unsure where the gun came from and a motive for the shooting has not been publicly released.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Family Resouces:

YWCA of Greater Memphis (901) 323-2211

Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center (901) 222-3950

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline