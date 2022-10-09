MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect they say is responsible for stealing checks from a Whitehaven drop box.

MPD said a man looked inside the drop box at the Hillcrest Apartments around 10 pm on Friday, September 30. The man went back to his car and grabbed a mouse trap and placed it inside the slot.

Police said the man was able to grab two checks from the drop box, and he walked back to a silver four-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police are now actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.