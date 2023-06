MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car while on a motorcycle in Cordova on Sunday evening.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, SCSO Traffic Investigators were on the scene of a motorcycle accident around 5:40 p.m. at Rocky Point Road and Afton Grove Road where a motorcyclist was injured in an accident involving a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital – Memphis in critical condition.

This accident is still under investigation.