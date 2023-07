MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash on I-55 Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say a man riding a motorcycle was hit by a red truck at I-55 south near Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene around 6:34 p.m.

The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the red truck was last seen traveling southbound on I-55.

MPD is asking drivers to use caution in the area as they work to clear the scene.