MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash in southeast Memphis.

Police responded to a crash on Quince Road near Five Colonies Lane at around 4:34 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, two vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved. The motorcyclist was taken to St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue.

Memphis Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police did not give details on what caused the crash.