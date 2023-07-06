MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash in southwest Memphis, police say.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a crash on West Mitchell Road and Daggett Road sometime after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Police say a motorcyclist was struck and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim later died.

Memphis Police say the suspect was driving a silver Nissan Altima. Police ask that drivers avoid the area as officers investigate the crash.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.