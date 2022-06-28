MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle wreck Monday night in the Highland Heights neighborhood where a man later died from his injuries.

MPD responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Monday night at National and Coleman. They said a motorcycle was involved in a wreck with a sedan.

Police said a man was transported to Regional One for medical attention, but he died from his injuries at the hospital.

Memphis Police said this is now an ongoing investigation.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.