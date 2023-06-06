MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who loved hitting the open road with his motorcycle-riding dog Snoopy was killed in a crash Sunday in Cordova, but friends say the dog walked away with barely a scratch.

“He had some road rash on his back left leg, but I took him to the vet yesterday, and he got through a check-up, and everything is fine, amazingly,” said Carol Neeley.

Vince Beard and Snoopy (Photo courtesy: Carol Neeley)

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Beard, 55, collided with a car at Rocky Point Road and Afton Grove in Cordova. He later died at the hospital.

Neeley said when she found out what had happened to Beard, she began searching for his dog and found Snoop hiding in a neighbor’s yard not far from the crash site.

“I was afraid he was hurt,” said Neeley. “As soon as I called him, he came,” she said.

Neeley said Beard started out as her contractor but became a close friend. She said she and her husband helped Beard get through lung cancer, and he always told them if something happened to him, he wanted them to take Snoopy.

“He’s very smart. Vince taught him a lot of tricks,” said Neeley. “He got him to ride a motorcycle. How many dogs will do that?”

Photo courtesy: Carol Neeley

Neeley said Vince had been riding with his twenty-pound dog for about three years. She said not everyone approved of it, but Beard liked the attention, and it turned lots of heads.

“All these people would stop and take pictures of Snoopy riding the bike,” Neeley said. “I would have people who didn’t know that I knew Vince come up to me and tell me about the dog. They would say oh, you won’t believe what I saw. I said yeah, I do. It was Snoopy and Vince.”

Neeley said every time Snoopy sees a motorcycle rider, he thinks it’s Beard. She wants everyone to know about their special bond.

(Photo courtesy: Carol Neeley)

“Vince was madly in love with Snoopy, and Snoopy is obviously madly in love with him and looking for him.”

The sheriff’s department said the cause of the crash that took Beard’s life is still under investigation.