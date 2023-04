MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being involved in a crash with a motorcycle Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, a little after 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near Lamar Ave and Democrat.

One male was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

MPD asks drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route as first responders work the scene.