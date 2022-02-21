MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted following the death of a 2-year-old, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.



A 29-year-old Whitehaven man, Marterrius Hite, has been convicted on charges of murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect, plus additional felony counts of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

Investigators said that first responders were called to a scene at a Whitehaven apartment on July 13, 2015 where Hite reported he found Deandre Davis (2-years-old) floating in a bathtub and was unresponsive.



Davis was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center where he died shortly after arriving.



Police and medical personnel noticed cuts and bruising on the baby’s body. When asked, Hite admitted that he, “popped him several times with a belt on his stomach and legs” before finding the child in the bathtub.



The DA’s Office said Hite was wearing a belt that had patterned studs consistent with injuries to the baby’s back and legs.



The medical examiner’s report found that Deandre Davis had head trauma, brain hemorrhaging, numerous internal injuries in his abdomen. The medical examiner also noted scars and wounds in various stages of healing on the baby’s torso, legs and right arm.



A doctor for the defense told the jury the boy had died from cancer.



Hite has been sentenced to life in prison on the murder convictions, and will be sentenced on the remaining charges on March 31.