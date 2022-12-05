MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her two sons are in custody after being accused of fighting with police in Parkway Village.

It began when two teenagers were shot on Sunday on Cochese near Getwell and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

Memphis Police say that while officers were investigating the shooting, they responded to an argument that erupted at a home across the street on Cochese.

When officers raced over to the disturbance, they say they were attacked by two teens and their mother. Crime reports say six offers were punched, kicked and pushed.

The mother, Lakisha Shorter is charged with six counts of assault on a first responder.

Her sons, ages 14 and 16 were also taken into custody.

The two teen boys were taken to Le Bonheur and Shorter was taken to Regional One to get cleared of injuries before being booked.